Enhanced security at Jones v. Oviedo football game after deadly shooting

High school football fans filled the bleachers in Orlando as Jones High school took on Oviedo in a playoff game. Another group had a big showing at the game: law enforcement.

Police were out in force at the game, after a deadly shooting in the athletic center parking lot, last weekend.

Gamaine Jones, 19, was killed in last week's shooting, and two others were injured. Spectators at Saturday morning's game say they appreciate the visible police presence.

"It's tragic," said spectator Steve Wayne. "Surprising? These days, I'm not so sure, but it's always tragic when someone is violent like that."

A notice went out to Oviedo High School families about the morning game at Jones. Students going to the game had to show their school ID to get in, and people needed tickets to park. As usual, no backpacks were allowed. There were enhanced security procedures in place for the game, including all visitors getting wanded by metal detectors.

Orlando Police are still searching for the shooter. Team supporters say they hoped the security situation doesn't take away from today's game.

"It's high school football," said fan Jamie McCandless. "I'm here to enjoy the game, as the players, and I hope the hype of security doesn't get into the players' heads and they can do what they came to do: win a football game."