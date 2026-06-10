England v. Costa Rica game: Kick-off delayed due to weather

The Brief The match between England and Costa Rica has been delayed due to heavy rainfall in Orlando. Kick-off was scheduled for 4 p.m. at Inter & Co Stadium downtown



A pre-World Cup soccer match between England and Costa Rica is set for Wednesday at Inter & Co. Stadium in downtown Orlando.

Kick-off was scheduled for 4 p.m., but was delayed to 5 p.m after showers and storms dropped several inches of rain over Orlando, including the stadium.

England vs. Costa Rica: Weather delay lifted

The weather delay at Inter & Co Stadium has expired. Kick-off for the match between England and Costa Rica has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Gates open, but kick-off delayed

Inter & Co. Stadium said in a Facebook post that the gates are open, but the seating areas remain closed due to inclement weather. Those fans already inside the stadium have been asked to find shelter in the concourse.

In its own post on X, England said Wednesday's game against Costa Rica has been delayed.

Orlando weather forecast: Storm dropped 3.5" of rain over downtown Orlando

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FOX 35's Noah Bergren said nearly 3.5" of rain fell over Inter & Co Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the match between England and Costa Rica. That storm system has since moved on.

There is a chance for more storms Wednesday night. However, those storms should stay west of the stadium. Some lightning may be seen in the distance from the stadium, looking westwards, around 5-7PM, but current forecast data suggest the stadium should remain dry.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne said between 1"-3" of rain had fallen in Orlando as storms slowly move through the area. An additional 1"-3" of rain is possible. A flood advisory has been issued.