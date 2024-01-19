Employee with Orange County Public Schools accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Stream FOX 35 News

An employee with the Orange County Public Schools has been arrested on an allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Orlando Police Department Special Victims Unit arrested Terrell Myron Foy, 32, after investigating an anonymous tip. Detectives said Foy, an employee at Blankner School in Orlando, had an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old student.

Terrell Myron Foy was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and offenses against students by authority figures.