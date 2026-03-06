New Smyrna Beach police take zero-tolerance approach ahead of spring break

The Brief New Smyrna Beach Police Department says it will strictly enforce laws as spring break crowds arrive next week. Police say underage drinking has been a problem in past years and officers will increase patrols. Officials urge teens to follow the rules and tell parents not to drop off unsupervised kids.



Police in New Smyrna Beach say they are preparing for spring break crowds and warning visitors they will strictly enforce local laws.

Authorities expect visitors to begin arriving late next week.

What they're saying:

Chief Chris Kirk said the New Smyrna Beach Police Department will increase staffing to monitor the beach and enforce city ordinances and state laws as crowds are expected to begin arriving next Thursday, a day often known as "senior skip day" for many high school students.

Kirk urged visitors to follow the rules so they can enjoy the beach without facing arrest.

"We will have plenty of staff out here to keep an eye on everything, every city ordinance and every statute," he said. "Come over with the plan to adhere to the laws and statues so you can continue to have a great time and not have to go home in handcuffs back to your parents."

Police say underage drinking has been a concern during the past spring break seasons.

"Generally, when the kids get out here and get to drinking, that's when the bad decisions happen," Kird added.

In recent years, authorities say partnerships with local and state agencies have helped keep problems under control, along with the use of drones to monitor large crowds.

The police chief also had a message for parents, saying the beach is not a place to drop off unsupervised teens.

"We are not here to babysit," Kirk said.

Officials encourage younger visitors who are not with a parent to leave the area well before the nightly curfew.