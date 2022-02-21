Electric scooter battery explodes, sparking fire at Daytona Beach hotel

article

Guests at a Daytona Beach Shores hotel had to be evacuated after the battery of an electric scooter exploded, starting a fire.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the Hawaiian Inn Beach Resort on South Atlantic Ave. early Monday after smoke was reported.

Officials say a 5-story commercial hotel and condominium had smoke and flames coming from the south stairwell balcony on the third floor.

"Occupants were evacuated from portions of the third floor due to smoke conditions," officials said.

The fire and smoke conditions were under control approximately 15 minutes after arrival. There were no injuries.

According to fire officials, a battery pack for an electric scooter exploded, releasing dark smoke and catching a phone book on fire.

