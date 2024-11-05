Election results live: Osceola County Sheriff, Marcos Lopez v. Donnie Martinez
Who will be the next Osceola County sheriff?
Marcos Lopez, who was first elected in 2020, is running for reelection and hopes to continue leading the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. He's being challenged by Donnie Martinez, an Osceola County businessman with no law enforcement experience, who believes a "new vision" is needed for the sheriff's department.
Here are live election results in the race for Osceola County Sheriff.
