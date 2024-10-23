Election 2024: Early voting begins in Florida; what voters need to know
Early voting began this week in Florida, where voters can head to specific early voting poll sites or submit their mail-in ballots before Election Day.
Early voting closes on Nov. 2 or 3, depending on the county – but has to be at least two days before Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.
Important election dates to know
- Oct. 7: Deadline to register to vote in the November election.
- Oct. 21-Nov. 3: Early voting begins for most Central Florida counties. County-by-county guide below.
- Oct. 24: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.
- Nov. 5: Election Day.
Can I still register to vote in the November election?
The deadline for Floridians to register to vote in the November general election was Oct. 7, 2024. Registration closes 29 days before election day.
Am I registered to vote?
To check if you are registered to vote, visit registertovoteflorida.gov, and click the "Am I already registered?" button.
An "active" voter registration means you're registered to vote in the upcoming election. You have to be registered at least 29 days for an election to vote in that election.
Brevard County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Flagler County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Lake County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Marion County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Orange County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m - 8 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Osceola County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Polk County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Seminole County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Sumter County
- Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
Volusia County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Click here to find an early voting polling location near you
FOX 51 VIEWING AREA
Alachua County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Click here for more information
Dixie County
- Early voting begins Oct. 24, 2024 and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open Monday - Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Click here for more information
Gilchrist County
- Early voting begins Oct. 24th and runs through Nov. 2
- Early polling locations will be open daily, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Oct. 27, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Click here for more information
Levy County
- Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3
- Early polling location hours will be 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Click here for more information
When is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot? How do I turn in a mail-in ballot in Florida?
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the November general election is Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 5 p.m. All mail-in ballots need to be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5 to count.
To request a mail-in ballot, you have to submit the request through your county Supervisor of Elections. You can make that request online, by phone, or by mail.
One note: Mail-in ballots cannot be held by the post office or forwarded to another address. Contact your Supervisor of Elections office if you experience issues receiving your mail-in ballot.
Click below to view your county’s Supervisor of Elections website.
- Alachua County Supervisor of Elections
- Brevard County Supervisor of Elections
- Dixie County Supervisor of Elections
- Flagler County Supervisor of Elections
- Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections
- Lake County Supervisor of Elections
- Levy County Supervisor of Elections
- Marion County Supervisor of Elections
- Orange County Supervisor of Elections
- Osceola County Supervisor of Elections
- Polk County Supervisor of Elections
- Seminole County Supervisor of Elections
- Sumter County Supervisor of Elections
- Volusia County Supervisor of Elections
When is the deadline to return a vote-by-mail (or mail-in) ballot?
All vote-by-mail ballots need to be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to count. The postmarked date does not count.
Make sure to sign your mail-in ballot. You can also include contact information should there be a question or additional verification regarding your signature.
The USPS recommends mailing a mail-in ballot at least a week before Election Day.
Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at early voting sites, Secure Ballot Intake Stations, or at the county Supervisor of Elections office.
Can I take my mail-in ballot to a polling site on Election Day? Yes, but you will be given a new ballot to be filled out at that polling site.
How can I track my mail-in ballot to make sure it was counted?
Any voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot can track the status of their ballot online via the Division of Elections Voter Information Lookup or through their county's Supervisor of Elections website.
Click here for additional vote-by-mail information or visit your specific county Supervisor of Elections website.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV