Election 2024: Early voting begins in Florida; what voters need to know

Early voting began this week in Florida, where voters can head to specific early voting poll sites or submit their mail-in ballots before Election Day.

Early voting closes on Nov. 2 or 3, depending on the county – but has to be at least two days before Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

Important election dates to know

Oct. 7: Deadline to register to vote in the November election.

Oct. 21-Nov. 3: Early voting begins for most Central Florida counties. County-by-county guide below.

Oct. 24: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Nov. 5: Election Day.

Can I still register to vote in the November election?

The deadline for Floridians to register to vote in the November general election was Oct. 7, 2024. Registration closes 29 days before election day.

Am I registered to vote?

To check if you are registered to vote, visit registertovoteflorida.gov, and click the "Am I already registered?" button.

An "active" voter registration means you're registered to vote in the upcoming election. You have to be registered at least 29 days for an election to vote in that election.

Brevard County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Flagler County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Lake County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Marion County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Orange County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m - 8 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Osceola County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Polk County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Seminole County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Sumter County

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Volusia County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

FOX 51 VIEWING AREA

Alachua County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here for more information

Dixie County

Early voting begins Oct. 24, 2024 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here for more information

Gilchrist County

Early voting begins Oct. 24th and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open daily, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Oct. 27, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Click here for more information

Levy County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling location hours will be 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Click here for more information

When is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot? How do I turn in a mail-in ballot in Florida?

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the November general election is Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 5 p.m. All mail-in ballots need to be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5 to count.

To request a mail-in ballot, you have to submit the request through your county Supervisor of Elections. You can make that request online, by phone, or by mail.

One note: Mail-in ballots cannot be held by the post office or forwarded to another address. Contact your Supervisor of Elections office if you experience issues receiving your mail-in ballot.

Click below to view your county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

When is the deadline to return a vote-by-mail (or mail-in) ballot?

All vote-by-mail ballots need to be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to count. The postmarked date does not count.

Make sure to sign your mail-in ballot. You can also include contact information should there be a question or additional verification regarding your signature.

The USPS recommends mailing a mail-in ballot at least a week before Election Day.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at early voting sites, Secure Ballot Intake Stations, or at the county Supervisor of Elections office.

Can I take my mail-in ballot to a polling site on Election Day? Yes, but you will be given a new ballot to be filled out at that polling site.

How can I track my mail-in ballot to make sure it was counted?

Any voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot can track the status of their ballot online via the Division of Elections Voter Information Lookup or through their county's Supervisor of Elections website.

Click here for additional vote-by-mail information or visit your specific county Supervisor of Elections website.

