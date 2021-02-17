Woman turns to FOX 35 for coronavirus vaccine appointment help

Barbara Grassel tells FOX 35 News that she has lost faith that she will get the coronavirus vaccine any time soon. The 74-year-old Brevard County grandmother says she has been trying to get a vaccine appointment for seven weeks.

"Are you kidding me? Are you really kidding me? I can’t get it!" says Grassel.

Grassel responds to hearing that eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine could soon be expanded to the next group.

"I’ve signed up through the Brevard County health department, I have tried to get on Publix, this past week, I’ve tried to get on Walmart," Grassel explains.

She believes she has put in more than 40 hours trying to book an appointment by maneuvering through the process, but nothing. She even emailed Gov. Ron DeSantis for help.

"I’m frustrated! I’ve never done that before. I’ve never contacted the governor," says Grassel, adding that she received an auto-reply.

So, she turned to FOX 35 News.

"Please help me!" she says.

We tracked down Eileen Branham, who started a Facebook group called "Florida COVID Vaccine Information," to offer assistance to seniors.

"Sadly, it’s not all that unusual, to have that kind of a situation happen," says Eileen Branham, founder.

Branham says her group stays on top of processes and changes to navigate those 65-and-up through booking.

"What we try to provide in the group is access to information, so being able to say these are site in your area that you might be able to get on, these are the best times to do it and then we try to offer some alternatives," says Branham.

For Grassel, she just wants to get back a semblance of normalcy.

"It would mean that I could get out of my house," she adds.

The group is reaching out to Grassel and plan to guide her through the process.

For more information on the Facebook group, click here.