1 hurt in Sanford 7-Eleven shooting: Police launch investigation

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon at a 7Eleven in Sanford, according to the Sanford Police Department.

What we know:

The Sanford Police Department responded to a shooting at the 7-Eleven gas station on West 25th Street in Sanford around 1:30 p.m., Feb. 27.

One person was taken to the hospital, the department said. The extent of that person's condition was not immediately known.

FOX 35's Hannah McKenzie said there were more than a dozen shell cases on the ground near one of the gas pumps. Police have also blocked off the entire gas station with crime scene tape, while detectives investigate the shooting.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Hannah Mckenzie

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on the circumstances of the shooting nor details on any potential suspects.