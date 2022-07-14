Elderly woman stranded at airport for over 14 hours

An 85-year-old woman in a wheelchair has been stranded in the airport for over 14 hours.

Patty Bough’s family says she was supposed to be wheeled to her gate by Frontier employees but they never did. Since then she has been stranded. "It was a bad, bad, bad, bad day today," said Patty.

Patty recounting her day with FOX35’s Dave Puglisi outside of gate 10 at Orlando International Airport. Numerous passengers concerned about the elderly woman all alone coming to sit with her and check in.

It has been over 14 hours since Patty was supposed to get on a Frontier flight at 8:30 in the morning. Her granddaughter couldn’t take her through TSA without a ticket so the family says Frontier advised her to bring her up to TSA and they will take it from there but no one ever did.

"I just turned into a total nightmare," said Patty’s daughter Susie Mages. "Now she’s sitting at the airport from 8:30 this morning to 10:30 tonight. Then she’s flying into an airport that’s two hours away from me. We won’t get in until 1 a.m."

The stress of missing her flight gave Patty a panic attack and 9-1-1 was called. "They took my blood pressure and they want to take me to the hospital. I said I think I’m just really, really upset."

Patty would not leave the airport until she was given another flight. Her family ran into numerous troubles. The airline wanted to put her on a flight Sunday but they pushed to find one tonight.

"I don’t know how I’ve done it. They told me they couldn’t give me another flight until Sunday and I said I’m not staying here all that time," said Patty.

Frontier investigated the incident and issued FOX35 the following statement which reads in part: "Unfortunately, our service provider did not receive a wheelchair assistance request for Ms. Bough. Requests should be made in advance. We regret this resulted in a travel disruption."

Although, the family says that is not true. They showed us receipt that shows Patty’s ticket included wheelchair assistance.

"She’s so weak and so fragile right now but I just thought that I had all my ducks in a row. I just can’t imagine how this is all gone like this. Even for someone to say here let’s get your mom on another flight," said Mages.