EF-2 tornado rips off roof of Palm Coast home, community stepping in to help

An EF-2 Tornado ripped the roof off of a family’s home in Palm Coast, they say it could have been worse, and are thanking their community for helping them find housing and clothes.

"We’re just happy to not be in a worse place than we could be," said William Fallot. "Lot of memories in the house, but we were talking about how it’s just a house."

William Fallot lives in Palm Coast with his parents. And after the tornado hit, they were told their house was no longer safe to be in. Fallot says firefighters told them to go to Park View Baptist Church.

"Before we got there, they were already working on getting us a hotel room and they paid for it," said Fallot.

Then a neighbor stepped in to help.

"And said ‘Hey my friend has a rental property, it's open until January if you want to stay there, we just have to pay utilities,’" said Fallot.

The kindness continued. Fallot was about to leave his house for work when the tornado hit. so he called them to let them know what was going on.

"And they actually gave us a bunch of gift cards for food," said Fallot.

The community’s generosity didn’t stop there. Jessica Myer, who runs the Community Cats of Palm Coast, lives close to the Fallot’s and wanted to help.

"I mean you come out and you take a look around, you’re lucky that you’re alive, and then you see that this happens next to you, and its your neighbors that are in need to you want to help in any way you can," said Myer.

Myer runs a thrift store that benefits her cat rescue. They’ve been struggling but she didn’t think twice about helping her neighbors.

"Found out that they had no clothes, they didn’t have anything, so I said look, anything that they won't let them come to the thrift store and they can have it, clothing, bedding, houseware, whatever," said Myer.

She’s extended that help to anyone else who was impacted by the tornado.

"I’m just thankful for all the people who turned out to help us, it’s been really, really good," said Fallot.

And with all the damage that happened to the Fallot’s house, they walked away with only a few cuts and scrapes.