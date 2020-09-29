Edgewater-Wekiva game canceled due to COVID-19

article

Another high school football game in Orange County that was scheduled this weekend has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus has resulted in quarantines among players of the Edgewater High School football team, Orange County Public Schools said. The Eagles were scheduled to play Wekiva High School on Friday.

"This decision was made in consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County after two positive COVID cases were confirmed. The positive cases resulted in quarantines on the team along with a coach and student athletic trainers and managers," read a statement from OCPS.

All individuals and parents of students who have been identified as having been in close contact with a positive case will be given a letter from the Florida Department of Health after the contact tracing has been completed, the district says.

The decision does not impact the entire student body but as a precaution, the entire campus is being "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected."

Wekiva High School is looking for a team to play on Friday but that is still to be determined.