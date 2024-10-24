Edgewater City Engineer facing investigation, accused of deliberately allowing homes to flood

Edgewater’s City Engineer is facing an investigation after citizens accused him of deliberately allowing their homes to flood.

They think that was retribution for them speaking out about issues they have seen around the city, in the past. Kimberly Penny is one of the people accusing Randy Coslow of deliberately flooding her home.

"This didn't have to happen."

Penny has spent the past several days ripping out baseboards and drywall, airing out her flooded house, trying to manage work plus care for her disabled daughter, and going to battle with City Engineer Randy Coslow.

"There are taxpaying citizens that are in fear living in their home because there is a city official retaliating against them."

That’s the accusation, but Penny isn’t the only one making it.

"I make a motion to fire Randy Coslow. Do I get a second?" said Chuck Martin at the Edgewater City Council Meeting Monday.

At a City Council meeting, Edgewater residents told stories of flooding they believed was preventable and caused intentionally by City Engineer Randy Coslow.

"The complaints that they feel they were targeted is very concerning," said Edgewater District 1 Councilmember Charlotte Gillis. "And I think that for full transparency, we should have a third-party company come in and investigate that."

So what convinced the Council? One example is Bond Street, where Donna McDavid lives.

The City confirmed to FOX 35, it did set up pumps to prevent flooding on Bond Street but stopped pumping ahead of the storm.

"What kind of a person in their right mind would stage pumps and not use them and allow 30 homes to flood?" said McDavid.

On Kumquat Drive, where Penny lives, she says Coslow’s crews covered a gate ahead of the storm, preventing drainage.

"I'm a parent. I do my job. I take care of my house. I pay my taxes. I do all the things like I'm supposed to. And I can't get him to do one part of it," Penny said. "And it's just not fair anymore. He's not coming to help me. He's not coming to fix my house. He's not even coming to fix the city."

The city hasn’t said yet who will be investigating City Engineer Randy Coslow. Meanwhile, people are cleaning up their flooded homes.

