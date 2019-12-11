EB I-4 traffic pacing scheduled to be begin Friday at midnight

article

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is scheduling a traffic pacing operation between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday, December 13, on eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) from Beachline Expressway (State Road 528) to Conroy Road.

During the operation, eastbound I-4 entrance ramps between these limits will be temporarily blocked by law enforcement officers.

The traffic pacing operation and temporary ramp closures are necessary to install an overhead sign. View or download a detailed map of the temporary westbound I-4 ramp closures necessary for this operation here.

