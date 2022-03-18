



Eastbound lanes of I-4 shut down in Daytona Beach due to fatal crash Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are on scene of a fatal crash that happened in Volusia County along Interstate 4 just before 8 p.m.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene, the FHP says.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the interchange with U.S. Highway 92 in Daytona Beach, and it involves multiple vehicles.



I-4 eastbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at US-92.(MM129)

