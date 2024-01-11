Lockdown lifted at East Marion Elementary after false school threat, deputies say

Update: East Marion Elementary is no longer on lockdown after deputies determined the threat made to the school was not credible, officials said.

Original Story:

Students have been placed on lockdown at East Marion Elementary School Thursday morning as deputies investigate a threat made to the school, officials said.

A large law enforcement presence is currently on the school's campus to ensure there are no threats to the students or staff.

Parents are asked not to pick up their children at this time. School officials and the Marion County Sheriff's Office will notify parents once the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.