Earth Illuminated: New attraction lights up Orlando's I-Drive and it's the perfect spot for your next photo op

By FOX 35 News Staff
A new Orlando, Florida, attraction called "Earth Illuminated" on International Drive invites guests to experience the planet in a new, artistic light.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new attraction is lighting up Orlando's International Drive, and it's likely the perfect spot for your next photo op!

It's called Earth Illuminated –an immersive, walk-through exhibit that allows guests to experience the planet in a new, artistic light.

Inside the venue, guests will find 40 unique scenes from air, land, and sea that are filled with vibrant vibrant theatrical lighting and sound design.

FOX 35's David Martin took a tour of the venue Monday morning to give you an inside look at what to expect. View photos in the gallery below.

The experience – which takes around an hour – is open Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. 

Tickets start at $35 per adult. 

Earth Illuminated is located on the second level of Pointe Orlando at 9101 International Drive.