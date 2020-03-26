Dyson builds ventilators for coronavirus patients



Dyson, famous for its high-end vacuum cleaners and other domestic appliances, is applying its expertise to build ventilators for coronavirus patients.

The company, which was founded by billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson, will build 15,000 ventilators, according to a Fast Company report. The U.K.’s government has ordered 10,000 ventilators from Dyson to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Thursday morning, the U.K. had more than 9,000 coronavirus cases, and 463 have died from the infection, according to the BBC.

James Dyson told staff in an email that a team of engineers had been working on a design for 10 days since receiving a request for help from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Undated handout photo issued by Dyson of their CoVent ventilator on a hospital bed. (Dyson/PA Wire)

Dyson says the device draws on technology used in the company's air purifier ranges and is powered by a digital motor.

The device was created in partnership with Cambridge-based science engineering firm TTP and still must face regulatory approval.

On its website, TTP describes itself as working “at the intersection of science, engineering and business to invent and develop breakthrough products and technologies.”

Britain wants to increase the availability of ventilators from 8,000 to 30,000.

Fox News has reached out to Dyson with a request for comment on this story.

Last year, Dyson canceled its project to build an electric car, which it deemed was not “commercially viable.”

In the U.S., Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted this week that his company is “making good progress” building ventilators. Tesla is working in partnership with medical device company Medtronic. “We will do whatever is needed to help in these difficult times,” he tweeted.

As of Thursday morning, at least 470,000 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 69,000 of which are in the U.S. The disease has accounted for at least 21,000 deaths around the world, including more than 1,000 people in the U.S.



