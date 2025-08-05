Dunnellon man charged after Facebook threats to kill neighbors and their children

The Brief A Dunnellon man was arrested after allegedly posting threats on Facebook to shoot his neighbors and their children. Deputies identified the suspect, Vincent De Bowe, through videos and photos on his publicly accessible account. He admitted to making the posts, leading to a felony charge for written threats to kill or cause bodily harm.



A Dunnellon man was arrested after allegedly posting threats on Facebook to shoot his neighbors and their children, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

On July 31, deputies received an anonymous tip alerting them to a disturbing public post made by Facebook user "Vincent DeBowe."

The post, dated July 30, stated, "If they don’t arrest these neighbors for poisoning me and being on this power and doing this everywhere I go I will start firing on their houses and shooting their children in their faces f**king stalking trash will die and their little families of the sheriffs office too f**king cowards!!!"

Investigators identified the suspect as Vincent Michael De Bowe.

Deputies confirmed his identity through his driver’s license and by comparing it to live videos and photos posted to his Facebook account.

De Bowe admitted to investigators during a phone call that he was the sole user of the Facebook account and had posted the videos and statements in question. Authorities said the Facebook post constituted a written threat to kill or cause great bodily harm, and probable cause was established for his arrest.

Dig deeper:

According to the report, De Bowe received a trespass warning in April after allegedly trespassing on a neighbor’s property and photographing their vehicles without permission.

He is currently facing a felony charge for making written threats to kill or do bodily injury.