Dunkin' giving away free treats for National Doughnut Day – how to get one

Dunkin’ is among the national chains offering deals in honor of National Doughnut Day on Friday.

The doughnut and coffee chain is giving away a free classic donut of their choice with any beverage purchase on June 2.

"Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts," Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us when you order your favorite drink, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!"

Dunkin’, first founded in 1950 and now part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants, operates more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 markets worldwide.

Whether you prefer glazed, sprinkles, cream-filled or holes, other sweet treat chains have announced similar deals in honor of National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme is giving all guests one free doughnut on Friday – no purchase required. Customers can also get an original glazed doughnut for $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

Meanwhile, Duck Donuts customers can get a free cinnamon sugar donut in store at one of the chain’s 123 locations across the U.S. Again, no purchase is necessary.

