Hot temperatures and dry skies in Central Florida for the first day of summer

Today is the official start of summer!

If you have outdoor plans Tuesday, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro says temperatures in Central Florida will not be too hot.

Dry air will be dominant across the area, so no need for an umbrella. Rain chances will stay low for the next few days.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tonight’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast low: 73 degrees



Main weather concerns: No weather concerns on this Tuesday! Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds on this first day of Summer. Highs inland are in the lower 90s, coastal locales are in the 80s with a Northeast breeze. Rain chances are at ZERO today as the Peninsula remains in an envelope of dry air until late week.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Tuesday at the theme parks will be a toasty one! Warm highs nearing 92 degrees will be common for the afternoon. Rain chances are flat (ZERO!) Park visitors should apply a good quality sunblock, stay hydrated and think about taking breaks in some A/C if possible.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches will offer up some great weather on this Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, highs hit in the mid-80s. Surf hangs in the 1-3' range in Northeast wind swell. Make sure to pack sunscreen as the UV index forecast heads for a solid 11 (EXTREME RANGE). Skies are dry all day! Rip current risk is in the moderate zone, heed the advice of our local lifeguards.



LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will reach a super hot peak in the upper 90s by Thursday and Friday. Heat index or "Feels Like" temps will head for the 107-110 degree range. Heat advisories COULD become necessary during this time. Rain chances will also return by late week. Lightning storms featuring heavy rain and gusty winds could be in the cards for much of Central Florida this weekend...stay tuned!