New experiment proves grass clippings are a leading threat to Indian River Lagoon health

Grass clippings are a major threat to the Indian River Lagoon.

Researchers with the Ocean Research and Conservation Association (ORCA), a marine conservation association, proved that when grass gets into the Indian River Lagoon, it releases nutrients that contribute to algae blooms and can hurt the seagrass in the water.

The experiment

Researchers with ORCA set out in 2025 to prove how grass contributes to the lagoon's pollution.

ORCA started by putting lagoon water in large fish tanks and placing the tanks in the sun. In a matter of days, the tanks with clippings started to turn brown, and the water became polluted.

"Within three days, the nutrient level just skyrockets in the tank with the grass clippings," Edith Widder, ORCA's CEO, said.

The pollution started quickly, and the toxins released from the grass contribute to algae blooms and also hinder sunlight from getting down to the bottom. That darkness prohibits seagrass from growing on the seabed.

"You can’t have a healthy sea grass, and it’s just overall a negative impact on the lagoon," said Widder.

In the tanks with no clippings, the water remained clear.

How Homeowners can help

Homeowners play a big part in stopping the pollution that starts from their yards.

Here's four ways homeowners can help prevent pollution in the lagoon.

Always bag grass clippings when you mow.

Create a buffer zone if you live right on the water, so grass doesn’t grow right next to the sea wall.

Plant Florida native landscaping.

Consider removing grass altogether, so you don’t have to water your lawn or deal with fertilizer.

"As a mainstay, no, we don’t throw anything in the canal," Jeff Quinette, a waterfront homeowner, told FOX 35.

This isn’t just a waterfront problem. You should be aware of lawn clippings even if you live inland. They can blow into the street and will eventually end up in storm drains which is why it’s good to bag them and toss them.

"We went ahead and have taken back the grass from against the waterway and the seawall and put in native plants and plants that are better for being near the water," Fred Goldstein, who’s spent years trying to update his yard to be more lagoon friendly, said.