Florida to ban soda, sweets from SNAP purchases starting in 2026

The Brief In 2026, Floridians will no longer be able to purchase certain "junk foods" with SNAP benefits. Soda, ultra-processed prepared desserts and energy drinks are "excluded" items. This change is to help ensure that SNAP benefits are used for more nourishing foods, the Florida Department of Children and Families said on its website.



What we know:

States across the U.S. – including Florida – will experience junk food restrictions in 2026. Beginning on April 20, Floridians will no longer be able to purchase soda, energy drinks, candy, and ultra-processed shelf-stable prepared desserts with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

In doing so, the Florida Department of Children and Families said it's part of the state's plan to "better align" SNAP with it's intended purpose: providing low-income households access to a more nutritious diet to help alleviate hunger and combat malnutrition, the Florida Department of Children and Families said on its website.

Other states nationwide are also facing new SNAP restrictions in the New Year.

Foods excluded from SNAP

Foods excluded from SNAP are further defined as:

"Candy" means a product that involves the preparation of sugar or artificial sweeteners in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts, caramels, gummies, and hard candies or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of bars, drops, or pieces.

"Prepared Desserts" means a processed, shelf-stable, ready-to-eat, pre-packaged sweet food intended for immediate consumption without any further preparation. This would include foods mostly made out of "chemically" modified substances extracted from foods, along with additives to enhance taste, texture, appearance, and durability, with minimal whole foods.

Excluded Beverages:

"Soda" means a beverage that is made with carbonated water and that is flavored or sweetened with added sugar or artificial sweeteners such as corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, molasses, raw sugar, and sucrose.

"Soda" does not include carbonated water which is plain or naturally flavored or any beverage that is greater than 50 percent vegetable or fruit juice by volume, or that contains less than five grams of added sugar.

"Energy drinks" means a beverage containing at least sixty-five (65) milligrams of caffeine per eight (8) fluid ounces that are advertised as being specifically designed to provide metabolic stimulation or an increase to the consumer's mental physical energy.

"Energy drinks" does not include coffee or tea or any substantially coffee or tea-based beverage.

What are SNAP Benefits?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is administered through the Florida Department of Children and Families – which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to 40 million low-income people. The money is on prepaid cards that they can use for groceries. Floridians can apply for SNAP benefits on the Florida Department of Children and Families website.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

SNAP is open to families who are U.S. citizens, legal residents and people with a qualified immigration status. People 60+ and disabled may have a higher income and still qualify.