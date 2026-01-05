Cow that escaped pen during storm returns to Flagler Estates home nearly two years later

The Brief A cow that has been on the loose for nearly two years has been returned home. Stella, a brown Ankole-Watusi cow, escaped her pen after a tree damaged the fence during a storm in April 2024. After multiple sightings for 20 months, Stella was captured by local ranchers on Dec. 20, 2025, and returned home.



Stella, a brown Ankole-Watusi cow who got loose during a storm nearly two years ago, has been returned to her Flagler Estates home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Stella was spotted near State Road 100 on Dec. 20 by a farmer who reported seeing a "Texas longhorn" on their farm. A Flagler County deputy responded to the area and confirmed the cow was indeed Stella.

Local ranchers were able to wrangle Stella and transport her back home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stella went missing in April 2024 after a tree damaged the fence of her pen during a storm. After escaping her pen, Stella ran into the woods when a stray dog "scared her off," according to deputies.

There were multiple Stella sightings during the 20 months she was missing, but she wasn't captured until last month.

"The Flagler Estates ‘community mascot’ is back home and with a very grateful family," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.