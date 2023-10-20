Drug-dealing duo arrested again in Flagler County, deputies say: 'They haven't learned their lesson'

Stream FOX 35 News:

An alleged drug-dealing duo has found themselves behind bars again after they were nabbed by Flagler County deputies this week for more drug-related charges.

Hannah Albright, 33, and Dacotah Clarke, 27, were arrested after a traffic stop near the Palm Coast Parkway and Interstate-95 interchange in Palm Coast on Friday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Before the car stopped, Albright's car began to speed away as Clarke threw a soft-sided case out the passenger window, deputies said.

Deputies searched the car and the case that was thrown out the window and found several narcotics, including fentanyl, meth, cocaine, suboxone and marijuana, deputies said. They also found a knife.

(Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Albright and Clarke were both charged with possession of fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, suboxone and marijuana with intent to sell, plus possession of drug paraphernalia. Albright is facing additional charges including fleeing and eluding and failure to obey law enforcement, while Clarke is facing several armed trafficking charges for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Hannah Albright (left) and Dacotah Clarke (right) were arrested on several drug possession charges, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Both are being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

The two were arrested back in May on several drug-related charges.

MORE CRIME NEWS :

"Obviously, they haven’t learned their lesson about not being a poison peddler in Flagler County," said Sheriff Rick Staly in a press release. "Hopefully this time they will be held accountable and sent to prison where they belong before they can sell a fatal dose of poison."