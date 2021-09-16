Drone drops bag of drugs into schoolyard instead of prison grounds: Cops

article

Wrong stop. A drone making a "delivery" for prisoners at a jail in Virginia erroneously dropped the package full of contraband in a neighboring schoolyard, according to police.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the drop was made at around 8:24 a.m. on Monday at the Brunswick Academy. An employee at the school told police he saw the drone land and then someone in a small, dark-colored sedan came by a short time later and scooped it up.

The package contained several pounds of marijuana, tobacco and three cell phones. Police released photos to Facebook of the delivery.

"Obviously apparent that the package was intended to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center," wrote Sheriff B.K. Roberts.

Other drone sightings at the prison were reported earlier in the year.