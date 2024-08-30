Driver wanted in deadly crash that claimed life of Florida wife, mother

Bounty hunters are searching for a man who is accused of driving drunk and killing a woman in a crash.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Valerio Domingo skipped town after posting bail, and now the family of the victim is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The crash happened in August 2023 at Balcombe Road and Braxted Drive in Orlando when the FHP said a drunk driver swerved out of his lane, causing the collision. Jose Almonte, who was injured in the crash, lost his wife, Gissell.

"She was everything to us," Almonte said. "She left a big hole."

Valerio Domingo (Photo: Orange County Jail) Expand

Domingo, 24, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a license. After posting $2,500 bail, he was ordered to return to court but failed to appear at his arraignment. A warrant is out for his arrest, and the FHP said bounty hunters are looking for him. If Domingo is found in the U.S., he will be extradited to Orlando, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Gissell’s brother, Samuel Pascal, expressed frustration over the situation.

"It is my opinion that our government let us down," Pascal said.

The family hopes for justice, although they know it won’t bring Gissell back. A $5,000 reward for information leading to Domingo’s arrest is being offered.