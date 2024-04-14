Driver in Melbourne dies after crashing into tree during medical episode, police say

article

A Melbourne man died after a medical episode caused him to crash into a tree on Saturday morning, police said.

Around 11:32 a.m., officers said they responded to the Parkway Drive and Croton Road area for a single-vehicle crash.

The driver of a Nissan Frontier was traveling westbound on Parkway Drive and approaching Croton Road when he drove off the roadway to the right and struck a standing tree at the intersection corner.

While at the scene, police said they discovered that the driver of the Nissan Frontier, 81-year-old Gary Hurd, suffered from a medical episode while driving.

Hurd later succumbed to his injuries at Melbourne Regional Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.