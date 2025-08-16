Expand / Collapse search

Driver facing DUI manslaughter charge after Marion County deadly crash: Troopers

By
Published  August 16, 2025 2:11pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • A deadly crash involving one car took place Saturday morning on State Road 35 in Marion County.
    • The passenger in the car suffered deadly injuries during the crash.
    • The driver of the car only suffered minore injuries and was later placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The driver in a deadly Marion County crash that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). 

How did the deadly crash happen?

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say the deadly crash took place around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, on State Road 35 (Baseline Road), just south of southeast 102 Place Road. 

Officials say a sedan was traveling south on S.R. 35 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve towards the right. 

The sedan exited the roadway and entered the west grass shoulder while rotating. The sedan struck a wooden fence during the first collision and then struck a large tree during the second collision. After the sedan hit the tree, an unrestrained passenger was thrown from the car and came to a rest on the west shoulder. 

Troopers say the passenger, a 27-year-old man, suffered deadly injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the HCA Hospital in Ocala. 

The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old woman, only suffered minore injuries and was later placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver of the sedan who was placed under arrest. 

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) in a press release on Aug. 16, 2025.

