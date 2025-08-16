Driver facing DUI manslaughter charge after Marion County deadly crash: Troopers

The Brief A deadly crash involving one car took place Saturday morning on State Road 35 in Marion County. The passenger in the car suffered deadly injuries during the crash. The driver of the car only suffered minore injuries and was later placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter.



The driver in a deadly Marion County crash that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

How did the deadly crash happen?

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say the deadly crash took place around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, on State Road 35 (Baseline Road), just south of southeast 102 Place Road.

Officials say a sedan was traveling south on S.R. 35 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve towards the right.

The sedan exited the roadway and entered the west grass shoulder while rotating. The sedan struck a wooden fence during the first collision and then struck a large tree during the second collision. After the sedan hit the tree, an unrestrained passenger was thrown from the car and came to a rest on the west shoulder.

Troopers say the passenger, a 27-year-old man, suffered deadly injuries during the crash and was pronounced dead at the HCA Hospital in Ocala.

The driver of the sedan, a 28-year-old woman, only suffered minore injuries and was later placed under arrest for DUI manslaughter.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver of the sedan who was placed under arrest.