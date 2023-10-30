Driver dead, second driver hurt during practice session at Daytona International Speedway in Florida

A driver was killed and a second driver hurt after an on-track incident during a practice session Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, officials have confirmed. However, what actually happened on the track isn't known yet.

Daytona International Speedway confirmed Saturday in a statement that there was an "on-track incident" during an Audi Club track rental session that resulted in one driver's death and a second driver hurt.

On Monday, International GT Race Cars, a racing series for late model Ferrari and Porsche competitors, confirmed Monday in a statement to FOX 35 that an "incident" occurred during one of its practice sessions.

"We confirm the death of a driver who was transported to a local hospital after an incident during International GT’s practice session at Daytona International Speedway. A second driver involved in the incident was also transported to a local hospital. Our deepest sympathies go to the family of the driver who has passed. We would like to give our well wishes to the second driver during their recovery," the statement read.

According to an online schedule, Saturday's events included a driver's meeting, practice sessions from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., followed by the first qualifying race.

Details on what happened or the circumstances behind them remain unknown.

FOX 35 reached out to the Daytona Beach Police Department for details on the crash investigation. A spokesperson said the crash report had not been completed, but that once it had, it would be released. No other info was immediately released.

In a statement, Audi Club said the driver involved was not one of its members, but added that it was saddened by the driver's death.