Driver charged after road rage incident caught on camera, police say

A driver with a dashboard camera said he was able to record a frightening incident of aggressive driving.

It happened on U.S. Highway 27 in Lady Lake, but things started to boil over in Fruitland Park.

In the video, a white Jeep Cherokee moves across lanes and into the path of another driver. It's unclear in the video what the intentions of the driver of the Jeep are, but authorities said it was dangerous.

“I’m calling to report a maniac driving so recklessly, he's about caused me to wreck at least a half-dozen times,” the driver with the dashboard camera told a 911 operator.

The driver of the Cherokee, Hector Acevedo, 31, now faces a reckless driving charge. It's something many on Central Florida roadways have seen before.

"Emotions are one of the worst things that can happen to a driver,” said Phillip Mills.

Mills is a driving instructor in Brevard County. He runs the All Star Driving School, and he works with new drivers and seniors. Mills tells his students, if another driver is being erratic and hostile, it's worth it to get off the road and out of harms way.

“That would be your best route, to detour, find a safe place to lock your doors, stay inside your vehicle, resort to calling local authorities,” Mills said.

In many cases of road rage, multiple drivers get heated and lash out. Mills says don't let someone else’s temper make you lose your’s.

“Don’t think outside of what is safe, stay within the speed limit and stay within that safety focus,” Mills said. “Angry drivers are the ones where the emotions get to a more dangerous level.”