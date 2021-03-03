Dramatic video shows suspect shooting at deputy

WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has released video showing a suspect shooting at a deputy in February.

Doorbell camera footage shows a group of deputies responding to a home to do a well-being check on February 15. The deputies try to make contact with 56-year-old Lance Runion.

According to FOX 19, Deputy Sara Vaught knocks on the door and when Runion answers, he points a gun and starts shooting.

Deputy Vaught, who returned fire, was not injured.

Runion was reportedly shot several times and was critically injured.

He has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault in connection with the incident.