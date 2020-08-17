Dramatic photos: Rare lightning show streaks across Northern California skies

article

A rare August lightning storm streaked across Northern California skies early over the weekend and another, prompting the cameras to come out to capture the brilliant natural light show.

Already on Monday, a second round of lightning strikes was already hitting areas including Sonoma, Rohnert Park and the San Mateo County coastline.

Lightning in Daly City. Aug. 16, 2020 (Adam Colindres)

Lightning struck the Bay Area on Aug. 16, 2020 (Karen Lily)

Lightning in Los Gatos. Aug. 16, 2020 (Cris Campos)

Lightning over Lafayette Aug. 15, 2020

Lightning in Oakland looking towards Mount Diablo on Aug. 16, 2020 (Ted and Stephanie Kreutzer)

Sutro Tower was in San Francisco was struck by lightning during a storm on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Mary Jane Hack shared this photo of the storm in San Jose on Aug. 16, 2020.