Dr. Phillips Charities seeks operator or replica of iconic Juice Stand

article

The organization behind the $700-million Packing District, a large, private development just west of Orlando's College Park neighborhood and east of the unincorporated Orange County community of Fairvilla, is seeking an operator of what is to become a landmark structure for the project.

The Juice Stand will be a replica of an iconic piece of the early citrus operations of Dr. Phillip Phillips, according to Dr. Phillips Charities. It is to be constructed at the Northeast corner of Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail and will sit near The Cannery, a luxury multifamily project. The site is where Dr. Phillips once canned oranges for distribution around the world.

The team is seeking a third-party operator for the space, which was designed to be the home of a small food and beverage concept. Interested parties should visit PackingDistrictOrlando.com and submit an inquiry through the contact form.

The development team has sought to repurpose as many existing structures as possible.