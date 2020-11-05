Dr. BBQ's Cheesy Crab Quesadillas

article

In San Francisco, restaurants all across the city specialize in seafood. And in Green Bay, the easiest way to please -- is by adding some cheese!

That inspired Dr. BBQ to fire up the grill and create a snack that's worthy of Thursday night's contest between the Packers and 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Cheesy Crab Quesadillas

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

(Makes 6 servings)

1 cup lump crab meat

1 Roma tomato, seeded and diced

¼ cup small diced red onion

1 or 2 jalapenos, seeded and cut into small dice

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Six 10” flour tortillas

3 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

Vegetable oil

Guacamole

Salsa

Prepare a griddle to cook at medium heat. In a medium bowl, combine the crab, tomato,

onion, jalapeno, and cilantro. Mix well breaking up the crab a little if necessary. Using

half of the cheese, divide it evenly among the tortillas placing it on one half of the

surface. Top with the crab mixture dividing it evenly. Top with the remaining cheese.

Fold the tortillas in half and press lightly. Put a little oil on the griddle, then add the

quesadillas. Cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown

on the second side and the cheese is all melted. Remove to a cutting board and cut

them in half. Garnish with a little more chopped cilantro. Serve with guacamole and

salsa on the side.