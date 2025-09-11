Dozens of small dogs saved from hoarder house in Brevard County, officials say: 'Horrible situation

The Brief More than 50 small dogs and a few cats were rescued by the Brevard Sheriff and local animal rescues. A neighbor called for help after the owner passed away and all the animals needed a new home. The dogs had severe skin infections, matted hair and some were even pregnant when they were found.



Dozens of small dogs are recovering after being rescued from a hoarder house in Brevard County following the owner’s death, animal advocates said.

What we know:

The animals were saved from a hoarder house after the owner passed away, and a neighbor called Animal Services for help. All the dogs are likely small Maltese mixes ranging in age from six months to 10 years old.

Some had puppies days before they were saved. Multiple animal rescues rushed in to help to make sure the animals weren’t put in already overcrowded shelters.

Thanks to the community support, all the animals are recovering and should be up for adoption when they fully heal.

Rescues hope people decided to adopt and don’t shop when so many shelters are bursting at the seams. Some rescues that helped are HOPE for Brevard, Five Friends Animal Rescue Inc., SPCA and the Humane Society.

What's next:

The dogs are adjusting to stable lives after getting haircuts and treated for other skin conditions. Several are being fostered, and rescues will start accepting applications from people who may want to adopt the animals when they’re better.

What they're saying:

Local rescues say they’ll do anything to help animals in need even if they’re already full.

"If we can make room, we will. We’ll save as many as we can. We make space, and we’ll figure it out," said Amanda Peck who’s the shelter manager of HOPE for Brevard.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"These dogs are all terrified anyway because they came from a horrible situation," Diana Klotz who’s one of the founders of Five Friends Animal Rescue Inc.

What you can do:

These animal rescues are 501c3 nonprofits and rely on community support and donations to stay afloat. If you can help with supplies, fostering or adopting, that lets the rescues help more animals in need.

Learn More:

You can learn more about HOPE by clicking here. You can learn more about Five Friends by clicking here.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS