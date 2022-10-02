Dozens of Seminole county school bus stops moved due to Hurricane Ian aftermath

article

As a result of flooding from Hurricane Ian's trek across Florida, several Seminole County bus stops have been temporarily moved.

Officials said the stops have been moved due to not only flooding, but road damage. The stops have been moved beginning Monday, October 3.

Both students who live in Altamonte Springs and Geneva are affected by the bus stop move that can be found here.

Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro spent the weekend area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian.