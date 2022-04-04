Dozens of flights canceled, delayed at Orlando airport for 3rd day in a row

As of Monday morning, nearly 100 flights are delayed or canceled at Orlando International Airport.

It's the third day in a row travel plans have been halted or put on hold. Most of Monday's problems are impacting Spirit and JetBlue fliers. The airlines say the problem stems from Central Florida's Saturday storms.

Some passengers say they may not get a flight out until Tuesday or Wednesday. According to the airport's flight tracker, there are 80 flights canceled on Monday. The latest data from FlightAware shows 180 cancellations in the last 24 hours. More than 300 flights were canceled on Saturday.

The two big factors were severe weather and airplane technical issues. Southwest Airlines confirmed to FOX 35 News that some flights were delayed or canceled because of routine maintenance overnight.

The company sent a statement over the weekend saying:

"Some of those aircraft continue to be operating behind schedule, at the same time thunderstorms and airspace congestion in the southeast U.S. Is causing additional delays."

One stranded passenger said she tried to be patient as she waited for updates.

"We’re trying to take deep breaths and understand things happen and they want us to be safe in this weather, but how will they account for all these people. There are a lot of people!"

Some people opted to drive home after their flight was canceled. FOX 35 spoke to one man who booked a rental car to make the 14-hour trip back to Indiana.

