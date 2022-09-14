Downtown Orlando inflatable art experience 'Airplay' will have interactive colorful displays

article

A new immersive, inflatable art installation is coming to downtown Orlando in the beginning of October.

The Creative City Project announced its newest installation "Airplay" which is coming to the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts on the Seneff Arts Plaza and The Frontyard from October 1-30.

The installation features a UK luminarium called "Architects of Air" which is described as a "giant, immersive, and inflatable architectural walk-thru experience of color, light and shape."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photos are courtesy of the Creative City Project

The walk thru also has an inflatable garden along with inflatable characters.

"Following the huge success of Anthology, we are thrilled to announce our next innovative arts experience Airplay," said Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Each component of Airplay is designed to be interactive as we want our guests to have an immersive experience. Central Florida may be familiar with Architects of Air from IMMERSE 2019, and while IMMERSE is on pause this year, we are so happy to bring them back with a totally different installation that will undoubtedly create awe, adventure, imagination, inspiration, relaxation and delight."

Tickets for the limited art installation are $20 per person and they include a 30-minute timed entry to Architects of Air.