Donald Trump picks Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as Attorney General

President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to be U.S. Attorney General, the latest nominee as Trump fills his White House cabinet.

"Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department," Trump said in a statement.

Gaetz, 42, represents Florida's District 1.

Moments earlier, Trump selected Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as his Secretary of State.

Who is Matt Gaetz?

Gaetz was born in South Florida but grew up in the Florida Panhandle, having graduated from Niceville High School in 2000. He attended Florida State University, where he earned a B.S. in interdisciplinary sciences in 2003. Gaetz then pursued a doctorate in jurisprudence from William & Mary Law School, graduating in 2007.

After working at a private law firm in Fort Walton Beach for three years, Gaetz, the son of Former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, launched his own political career.

In March 2010, he won a special election in Florida House District 4 to replace Republican State Rep. Ray Sansom, who had resigned after charges of corruption. Gaetz ran unopposed later that year in the general election for a full term. After redistricting, he was reelected unopposed in 2012 and 2014.

In 2016, Gaetz was elected to represent Florida's 1st Congressional District, which includes the Panhandle cities of Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, and Destin, and is home to a number of military bases.

During his tenure in Congress, Gaetz has served on the House Armed Services and Judiciary committees as well as a number of subcommittees, including the Criminal Justice Subcommittee and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Gaetz is a member of the Freedom Caucus, a group of congressional representatives considered to be among the most conservative, and was instrumental in the removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy following the 2022 midterm elections in which Republicans regained control of the chamber.

Gaetz has been under a years-long House investigation, spurred by the Department of Justice (DOJ), looking into reports in early 2021 that he had a relationship with an underage girl. The DOJ declined to charge Gaetz in 2023.

In June, the House Ethics Committee expanded its review to include allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct. Gaetz has categorically denied all the allegations before the committee.

