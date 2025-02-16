President Donald Trump will be at NASCAR Daytona 500: Here's when the president arrives

The Brief Is President Trump going to the Daytona 500? It appears so! The White House confirmed Trump's visit. Timing: He's expected to arrive minutes before the race starts and stay for a couple of hours, according to the official White House schedule. Daytona 500 Forecast: The race is likely to start dry, but rain is in the forecast during the afternoon and early evening hours. Forecast calls for gusty showers. When does the race start? The green flag waves at 1:30 p.m. You can watch on FOX, FOX 35, and in the FOX Sports app.



It's official: President Donald Trump will be at NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday in Florida. It will be the second time Trump, as president, has attended "The Great American Race."

There was a lot of speculation that President Trump would attend the event, citing Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) put in place over West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach. Now it is official as the White House confirmed Trump's Sunday schedule.

Trump's visit comes a week after he attended Super Bowl LIX, becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game.

Here's what we know:

When will Donald Trump arrive at NASCAR's Daytona 500?

The White House released Trump's official travel schedule for Sunday, Feb. 16:

11:55AM | President Trump departs Palm Beach International Airport for Daytona Beach International Airport

12:45PM | President Trump lands at Daytona Beach International Airport

1:10PM | President Trump expected to arrive at Daytona International Speedway for Daytona 500

3:05 PM | President Trump leaves the Daytona 500

3:30PM | President Trump departs from Daytona Beach International Airport for Palm Beach International Airport

4:15PM | President Trump lands at Palm Beach International Airport

4:30PM | President Trump arrives back at Mar-A-Lago Resort.

What will President Trump do at the Daytona 500?

In 2020, President Trump served at the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 and delivered the order for drivers to start their engines. He and First Lady Melania Trump then drove a couple of laps around Daytona International Speedway in the armored presidential limo, known as "The Beast."

It's not clear if Trump will deliver the same message at this year's event.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand on pit road for the national anthem as the U.S. Air Force Tunderbirds perform a flyover prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Day Expand

President Trump's 2020 visit to the Daytona 500

President Donald Trump attended the 2020 Daytona 500 race as Grand Marshal. Trump's wife and First Lady Melania Trump also attended.

President Trump delivered a few remarks before the race – and then delivered the ionic line for the drivers to start their engines.

"The Daytona 500 is the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years," Trump said, according to previous FOX 35 News reporting.

He called fans present at the racetrack "patriots," adding that "NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."

Daytona 500 Forecast: Is it going to rain?

It will be a warm and windy day in Central Florida, especially up the Interstate 4 corridor. Wind gusts are expected to be between 35-40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

A cold front is expected to move through Daytona Beach in the afternoon and early evening hours, which would be during the Daytona 500 race. Strong showers are expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Remember, the green flag waves at 1:30 p.m.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Once that cold front pushes through, temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s.

When is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 race will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. (It was moved up an hour due to the potential for weather on Sunday afternoon).

How can I watch the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 will air on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. (It was moved up an hour due to the potential for weather on Sunday afternoon).

FOX 35 will have pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando, and through 12:30 p.m. Watch on TV or stream on FOX Local. FOX will then jump in with pre-race coverage of its own on TV.

How long is the race?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.

Who has won the Daytona 500?

2024: William Byron

2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2022: Austin Cindric

2021: Michael McDowell

2020: Denny Hamlin

2019: Denny Hamlin

2018: Austin Dillon

2017: Kurt Busch

2016: Denny Hamlin

2015: Joey Logano

2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013: Jimmie Johnson

2012: Matt Kenseth

2011: Trevor Bayne

2010: Jamie McMurray

2009: Matt Kenseth

2008: Ryan Newman

2007: Kevin Harvick

2006: Jimmie Johnson

2005: Jeff Gordon

2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003: Michael Waltrip

2002: Ward Burton

2001: Michael Waltrip

2000: Dale Jarrett

1999: Jeff Gordon

1998: Dale Earnhardt

1997: Jeff Gordon

1996: Dale Jarrett

1995: Sterling Marlin

1994: Sterling Marlin

1993: Dale Jarrett

1992: Davey Allison

1991: Ernie Irvan

1990: Derrike Cope

1989: Darrell Waltrip

1988: Bobby Allison

1987: Bill Elliott

1986: Geoff Bodine

1985: Bill Elliott

1984: Cale Yarborough

1983: Cale Yarborough

1982: Bobby Allison

1981: Richard Petty

1980: Buddy Baker

1979: Richard Petty

1978: Bobby Allison

1977: Cale Yarborough

1976: David Pearson

1975: Benny Parsons

1974: Richard Petty

1973: Richard Petty

1972: A.J. Foyt

1971: Richard Petty

1970: Pete Hamilton

1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough

1968: Cale Yarborough

1967: Mario Andretti

1966: Richard Petty

1965: Fred Lorenzen

1964: Richard Petty

1963: Tiny Lund

1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts

1961: Marvin Panch

1960: Junior Johnson

1959: Lee Petty

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: