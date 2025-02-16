President Donald Trump will be at NASCAR Daytona 500: Here's when the president arrives
It's official: President Donald Trump will be at NASCAR's Daytona 500 on Sunday in Florida. It will be the second time Trump, as president, has attended "The Great American Race."
There was a lot of speculation that President Trump would attend the event, citing Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) put in place over West Palm Beach and Daytona Beach. Now it is official as the White House confirmed Trump's Sunday schedule.
Trump's visit comes a week after he attended Super Bowl LIX, becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game.
Here's what we know:
When will Donald Trump arrive at NASCAR's Daytona 500?
The White House released Trump's official travel schedule for Sunday, Feb. 16:
- 11:55AM | President Trump departs Palm Beach International Airport for Daytona Beach International Airport
- 12:45PM | President Trump lands at Daytona Beach International Airport
- 1:10PM | President Trump expected to arrive at Daytona International Speedway for Daytona 500
- 3:05 PM | President Trump leaves the Daytona 500
- 3:30PM | President Trump departs from Daytona Beach International Airport for Palm Beach International Airport
- 4:15PM | President Trump lands at Palm Beach International Airport
- 4:30PM | President Trump arrives back at Mar-A-Lago Resort.
What will President Trump do at the Daytona 500?
In 2020, President Trump served at the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 and delivered the order for drivers to start their engines. He and First Lady Melania Trump then drove a couple of laps around Daytona International Speedway in the armored presidential limo, known as "The Beast."
It's not clear if Trump will deliver the same message at this year's event.
DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 16: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand on pit road for the national anthem as the U.S. Air Force Tunderbirds perform a flyover prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Day
President Trump's 2020 visit to the Daytona 500
President Donald Trump attended the 2020 Daytona 500 race as Grand Marshal. Trump's wife and First Lady Melania Trump also attended.
President Trump delivered a few remarks before the race – and then delivered the ionic line for the drivers to start their engines.
"The Daytona 500 is the legendary display of roaring engines, soaring spirits and the American skill, speed and power that we’ve been hearing about for so many years," Trump said, according to previous FOX 35 News reporting.
He called fans present at the racetrack "patriots," adding that "NASCAR fans never forget that no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family and country."
Daytona 500 Forecast: Is it going to rain?
It will be a warm and windy day in Central Florida, especially up the Interstate 4 corridor. Wind gusts are expected to be between 35-40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 80s.
A cold front is expected to move through Daytona Beach in the afternoon and early evening hours, which would be during the Daytona 500 race. Strong showers are expected between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Remember, the green flag waves at 1:30 p.m.
Once that cold front pushes through, temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s.
When is the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 race will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. (It was moved up an hour due to the potential for weather on Sunday afternoon).
How can I watch the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 will air on FOX and FOX 35 Orlando. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. (It was moved up an hour due to the potential for weather on Sunday afternoon).
FOX 35 will have pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Good Day Orlando, and through 12:30 p.m. Watch on TV or stream on FOX Local. FOX will then jump in with pre-race coverage of its own on TV.
How long is the race?
The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile race. Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track, which means it takes 200 laps to hit the 500-mile milestone.
Who has won the Daytona 500?
2024: William Byron
2023: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2022: Austin Cindric
2021: Michael McDowell
2020: Denny Hamlin
2019: Denny Hamlin
2018: Austin Dillon
2017: Kurt Busch
2016: Denny Hamlin
2015: Joey Logano
2014: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2013: Jimmie Johnson
2012: Matt Kenseth
2011: Trevor Bayne
2010: Jamie McMurray
2009: Matt Kenseth
2008: Ryan Newman
2007: Kevin Harvick
2006: Jimmie Johnson
2005: Jeff Gordon
2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2003: Michael Waltrip
2002: Ward Burton
2001: Michael Waltrip
2000: Dale Jarrett
1999: Jeff Gordon
1998: Dale Earnhardt
1997: Jeff Gordon
1996: Dale Jarrett
1995: Sterling Marlin
1994: Sterling Marlin
1993: Dale Jarrett
1992: Davey Allison
1991: Ernie Irvan
1990: Derrike Cope
1989: Darrell Waltrip
1988: Bobby Allison
1987: Bill Elliott
1986: Geoff Bodine
1985: Bill Elliott
1984: Cale Yarborough
1983: Cale Yarborough
1982: Bobby Allison
1981: Richard Petty
1980: Buddy Baker
1979: Richard Petty
1978: Bobby Allison
1977: Cale Yarborough
1976: David Pearson
1975: Benny Parsons
1974: Richard Petty
1973: Richard Petty
1972: A.J. Foyt
1971: Richard Petty
1970: Pete Hamilton
1969: LeeRoy Yarbrough
1968: Cale Yarborough
1967: Mario Andretti
1966: Richard Petty
1965: Fred Lorenzen
1964: Richard Petty
1963: Tiny Lund
1962: Glenn "Fireball" Roberts
1961: Marvin Panch
1960: Junior Johnson
1959: Lee Petty
The Source: Information in this article comes from NASCAR, Daytona 500, the White House, and previous FOX 35 reporting.