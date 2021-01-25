Dominion files $1.3B defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani over 'demonstrably false' election claims

article

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages for Giuliani’s "repeatedly disproven" allegations that the company rigged the presidential election for Joe Biden.

The 107-page lawsuit, filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, accuses Giuliani of a "viral disinformation campaign against Dominion," based on dozens of statements he made at hearings, in news media, on his podcast and on Twitter.

Government and election officials repeatedly have described the election as the most secure in U.S. history. Even former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, a Trump ally, said before leaving his post that there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would overturn the result.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is Trump’s personal lawyer and played a prominent role in the president’s failed fight to overturn his election loss to Biden.

The lawsuit states Giuliani’s claims about the company fixing the election by manipulating vote counts "are demonstrably false and have been repeatedly disproven by independent audits and hand recounts of paper ballots."

Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states crucial to Biden’s victory, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states.

Earlier this month, the company filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, also seeking at least $1.3 billion for Powell's "wild accusations" that the company rigged the presidential election.

Eric Coomer, Dominion's security director, already has sued Powell, Giuliani and the president's campaign for defamation after he was driven into hiding by death threats. Conservative columnists and news outlets also were named in Coomer's lawsuit, filed in Colorado, where the company is based.

Giuliani has also faced fallout from those in his field. Lawyers Defending American Democracy, a layers’ group which includes former judges and federal attorneys among its members, filed an ethics complaint against Giuliani with New York's courts. The complaint called for him to be investigated and his law license suspended over his work promoting Trump's false allegations over the 2020 election.

Another complaint against Giuliani was filed earlier in January by New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Democrat, who asked that disbarring Giuliani be taken up for consideration.

The New York State Bar Association separately has opened an inquiry into whether he should be expelled from that organization, which is a voluntary membership organization.

Giuliani’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.