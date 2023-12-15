Dolly Parton expands her dinner show restaurant concept to Florida

Stream FOX 35 Live

Dolly Parton is bringing her Pirate's Voyage Dinner and Show restaurant to Florida.

The 60,000-square-foot indoor theater will have more than 1,000 seats and offer a "four-course pirates feast" beginning in 2025.

This will be the third Pirates' Voyage Dinner and Show – two have already been opened in Myrtle Beach, SC and Pigeon Forge, TN.

The popular dinner show concept will open in the Florida panhandle at Park Pier in Panama City Beach.

"Everyone knows that I dream big, so we are going ‘overboard’ with the details as we prepare everything – from the show to the four-course pirates feast to the exterior of the building itself. I told my folks to get started as soon as possible, so we’re breaking ground for construction in January," said Parton.

Guests will enjoy a dinner and show where Crimson and Sapphire pirates battle on deck, in the water of a 15-foot deep lagoon and in the "sky."

The Tennessee pirate's feast includes:

Buccaneer Biscuit

Voyager Creamy Vegetable Soup

Cracklin’ Pan-Fried Chicken

Swashbucklin' Sugar-Cured Ham

Cob-O' Buttery Corn

Pirate Herb-Basted Potato

Walk the Plank Specialty Dessert

While the Myrtle Beach feasts include:

Voyager Creamy Vegetable Soup

Buccaneer Bread

Half O’ Roasted Cackler (Chicken)

Swashbucklin’ Sugar-Cured Ham

Cob O’ Buttery Corn

Herb-Basted Potato Wedge

Apple O’ Me Eye Pie

The venue also offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free feasts.

An exact opening day has not yet been announced.