Dogs rescued from Bahamas up for adoption at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Four dogs that were rescued from the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian devastated the islands are waiting for their forever homes at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

The organization says they worked alongside rescue partners to bring a total of 9 dogs to their Orlando shelter from the Bahamas throughout September.

"862 Miles Traveled. 9 Bahamian Dogs Rescued," the Pet Alliance wrote on Facebook.

Four of the dogs that were kept in a two-week quarantine have been deemed ready for adoption!

"Three of the four dogs do have heartworms, but will receive treatment through the shelter," the shelter said. "They have been cleared by a shelter veterinarian and are now ready to find their forever families!"

Chucky is a white male about 2-years-old. Waggy is a 1-year-old brown and white male with spots on his nose. Bernice is a 1-year-old female with black fur and a white patch in front. Adventure is a 2-year-old brown and white female.

The five remaining dogs will remain at the facility for the next two weeks until they are cleared from their quarantine hold.



