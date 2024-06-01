Dogs in these Florida cities attack USPS postal workers the most

article

In 2023,192 dog attacks on USPS employees were reported. Out of all the states, Florida was ranked No. 7 for the most dog bites on a postal worker in the nation.

According to the USPS, dog attacks on postal service employees rose to more than 5,800 cases in 2023.

When a USPS worker is bitten by a dog, the average cost per insurance claim is $64,555, and the dog owner could be responsible for medical bills, lost wages, uniform replacement costs, and the pain and suffering of the employee.

USPS carriers are trained to observe an area where they see a dog present to minimize harm, but sometimes when carriers get bitten – they are also trained to stand their ground.

Sometimes, that requires placing something between them and the dog or using dog repellent.

If a carrier feels unsafe, mail service to the home can be stopped. Residents of Florida would then have to pick up their mail at a local Post Office.

The top five cities in Florida with the most dog attacks are Miami, St. Pete, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Tampa.

The top 10 dog bite states are: