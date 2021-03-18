Dog thrown from balcony gets new life with military vet

The story of "Miracle" -- as she was later named -- broke hearts around the world after the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing her previous owner throwing her off the second story of a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach.

In early March, the county won custody of the three-year-old German Shepard.

Requests to adopt her poured in from all over, but ultimately that dog was placed with a military vet in need of a service animal.

"We hit it off right away. She wanted to rough house with me, I wanted to rough house with her," he said.

RELATED: Dog thrown from Daytona Beach balcony to become service animal

It was a bittersweet goodbye for the team at Volusia County Animal Services who cared for her during the custody battle.

Advertisement

"Today is the first day for the rest of Miracle’s life because just like her name that day was truly a miracle that she did not sustain further injuries," said VCAS director Adam Leath.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories and get viral stories of the day sent to your email with the FOX 35 Newsletter.