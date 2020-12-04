Dog that spent over 840 days in shelter is finally adopted

article

A dog that spent almost her entire life in an Ohio shelter has found her forever home in time for the holidays.

Mia, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, spent 842 days at the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League. The shelter described her as having a very silly personality and says she loves to go for walks.

On November 28, Mia walked out of the shelter with her new mommy.

“Today is Mia's day!!” the shelter wrote. “She was so happy to head home with her new mom. It takes a very special family to give long term dogs a home!! We thank you for taking a chance with our Mia!! Happy Adoption Day!!”

Now, the shelter is looking to find a home for Rocky, who they say has been there even longer than Mia.

“We’re hoping to find a home for the holidays. His fees have been donated – he’s just waiting for the perfect home.”

You can find out more about adopting Rocky HERE.