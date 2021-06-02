Dog pulled from ditch near Daytona Beach International Airport

Animal Control officers James Lee and Taylor Cantrell are credited with rescuing a dog that was stuck in a ditch near Daytona Beach International Airport.

This stray, which did not have any identifying tags, was discovered around 5 o'clock last Friday.

"It appears he was stuck in the ditch most of the day since he was a bit overheated when he was finally caught," the Daytona Beach Police Department tweeted.

The dog was taken to the Halifax Humane Society for evaluation.