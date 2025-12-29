Orlando weather: Freeze watch as arctic temperatures arrive in Florida

The Brief A cold front will enter Florida on Tuesday and drop temperatures into the 30s for much of Orlando and Central Florida. The coldest air arrives on Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s and 60s. New Year's Eve Forecast: Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.



A massive rush of cold air will cross Florida on Tuesday, causing morning and evening low temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s for much of Orlando and Central Florida.

A freeze watch has been issued for parts of Alachua, Lake, Marion, Sumter, and Volusia counties.

Here is the latest forecast on when the cold air will arrive, how long it will last, and how cold temperatures may get.

Freeze Watch

A freeze watch has been issued for several north-central counties in Florida, including parts of Alachua, Lake, Marion, Sumter, Volusia. This includes the cities of Gainesville, Ocala, Cedar Key, Homosassa, Deland, Deltona, Groveland, Tavares, Mount Dora, and Leesburg, among others.

What is a Freeze Watch? "A Freeze Watch is issued when there is a potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24-36 hours," according to the National Weather Service.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and could damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Make sure to check on pets and older neighbors, friends, and family,

Timeline: When does the cold make its way to Orlando, Florida?

Cold and frigid temperatures arrive in Florida on Tuesday and are expected to stay through New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. The coldest air is expected to be here Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Marion County/Ocala/Gainesville: Mid to upper 30s for Tuesday morning with no frost or freeze concerns, but low 30s for air temps. Wednesday morning with freeze concerns present. A Freeze WATCH is in effect for these areas.

Orlando/Central Florida: In the mid 40s for Tuesday morning and in the mid 30s for Wednesday morning for the air temps. Winds will make it feel colder than the air temp. by several degrees both days.

Could we break any cold records?

While it will be very cold, it will not be record setting in any way for central Florida. Here are the daily records for the morning lows on Wednesday, Dec. 31:

- Orlando: 21° (1909)

- Sanford: 25° (2000)

- Leesburg: 28° (2000)

- Melbourne: 28° (2000)

- Ocala: 19° (1917)

- Gainesville: 18° (1917)

- Daytona Beach: 24° (1939)

How long will the cold last?

The cold will linger through Thursday morning, before things really warm up Thursday afternoon and into the weekend. Back into the upper 70s by the weekend.

New Year's Eve 2025 Forecast