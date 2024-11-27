Dog food stolen from Central Florida nonprofit, caught on camera
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida nonprofit is reeling after hundreds of pounds of dog food intended for a local animal shelter were stolen from one of its trucks.
The Daily Bread, an organization known for supporting community needs, shared surveillance footage from its Orlando distribution center. The video shows a suspect climbing into a large trailer and making off with 10 large bags of dog food.
The stolen items were set to be delivered to an animal shelter, the nonprofit said.
Authorities are investigating the theft, and The Daily Bread is urging anyone with information to come forward.
