Expand / Collapse search

Dog food stolen from Central Florida nonprofit, caught on camera

By
Published  November 27, 2024 10:56pm EST
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Dog food stolen from Central Florida nonprofit

A Central Florida nonprofit is reeling after hundreds of pounds of dog food intended for a local animal shelter were stolen from one of its trucks.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida nonprofit is reeling after hundreds of pounds of dog food intended for a local animal shelter were stolen from one of its trucks.  

The Daily Bread, an organization known for supporting community needs, shared surveillance footage from its Orlando distribution center. The video shows a suspect climbing into a large trailer and making off with 10 large bags of dog food.  

The stolen items were set to be delivered to an animal shelter, the nonprofit said.  

Authorities are investigating the theft, and The Daily Bread is urging anyone with information to come forward.  

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: